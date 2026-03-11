US Labels Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Terror Group

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Department of State on March 9 designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity over alleged attacks against civilians during the ongoing war in Sudan, expanding sanctions pressure on networks linked to the conflict.

The announcement, issued in Washington, also signaled the U.S. government’s intention to designate the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a step that would impose broader legal and financial restrictions under U.S. counterterrorism authorities.





According to the State Department, the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood includes the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade. U.S. officials say the brigade has deployed thousands of fighters in the war and has carried out attacks against civilians in areas it captured.





In its statement, the department accused the brigade of conducting mass executions and summary killings targeting civilians based on race, ethnicity, or alleged affiliation with rival groups. U.S. officials also alleged that fighters linked to the network received training and logistical support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.





"These are important steps in holding perpetrators accountable for unrestrained violence, including reported summary executions targeting civilians based on race or ethnicity,” said Massad Fares Boulos.





Boulos, a Lebanese-born American businessman, currently serves as Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs and concurrently as Senior Advisor for Africa at the State Department.





The designation blocks any property or financial interests belonging to the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood that fall under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibits U.S. citizens or companies from conducting business with the group. Foreign entities engaging in certain transactions with the organization may also face secondary sanctions.





Sudan’s government responded on March 10 with a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum. The ministry said Sudan maintains a "firm and principled position” against terrorism but urged the international community to also classify the Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist organization, citing alleged war crimes during the conflict.





Analysts say Washington’s designation could increase financial scrutiny of networks tied to Sudan’s armed factions while reinforcing U.S. efforts to counter Iranian influence in the region. However, they caution that diplomatic pressure alone is unlikely to alter battlefield dynamics without broader negotiations toward a ceasefire.