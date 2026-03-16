Larijani Urges Muslim Nations to Back Iran

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, called Monday on Muslim governments to reassess their stance toward Iran as military strikes by the United States and Israel continue following attacks that Iranian officials say began on Feb. 28.

Posting an Arabic-language message on X, Larijani addressed "Muslims around the world and the governments of Islamic countries,” accusing Washington and Israel of launching what he described as a "deceptive aggression” while diplomatic negotiations were underway.





"The aggression led to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with civilians and military commanders,” Larijani wrote. He added that the attacks were intended to weaken Iran but instead prompted what he described as firm national resistance from the Iranian public.





According to Larijani’s statement, the strikes that began on Feb. 28 have continued in phases, with Iranian authorities reporting casualties among civilians and members of the armed forces. The message framed the confrontation as part of a broader conflict involving Iran and what Tehran calls the "forces of resistance” across the region.





Larijani also criticized the reaction of Muslim-majority governments, saying that—apart from limited political statements—no Muslim country had publicly supported Iran during the confrontation. He questioned whether such positions were consistent with Islamic principles of solidarity.





"Today the confrontation is between America and Israel on one side and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other,” he wrote, urging governments in the Islamic world to reflect on their political positions.





The statement circulated widely across Arabic-language political networks on Monday, with screenshots of the post shared by commentators and regional observers. Analysts noted that Larijani’s decision to publish the message in Arabic appeared intended to reach audiences across the Middle East and North Africa rather than Iran’s domestic audience.





In Tehran, residents said the situation has become a frequent topic of discussion in public spaces and markets.





Larijani concluded his message by calling for unity among Muslim countries, arguing that stronger cooperation among Islamic nations could help ensure security, independence, and stability across the region amid the continuing conflict.