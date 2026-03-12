Nigerian Troops Kill 20 Terrorists in Yobe Clash

Abuja (Diplomat.so) - The Nigerian Army said Thursday its troops killed at least 20 terrorists during overnight fighting in Goniri, Yobe State, after militants launched coordinated attacks Monday across northeastern Nigeria leaving casualties.

Military officials said the clash occurred late Monday into the early hours of Tuesday near the town of Goniri in Yobe State, where insurgents attempted to overrun a military base in one of the region’s long-running conflict zones.





Regional military spokesperson Sani Uba said troops successfully repelled the assault. "Over 20 terrorists were neutralised, including a senior terrorist commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula,” Uba said in a statement dated Wednesday and released Thursday. He added that several soldiers were wounded but did not disclose a specific number.





Local accounts suggested the attack caused damage before troops regained control. A resident from the nearby village of Katarko said militants briefly set fire to buildings and military vehicles during the assault.





"We heard gunfire and explosions through the night,” the resident said. "By morning, soldiers were moving through the area while smoke was still rising from parts of the base.”





The fighting followed a series of attacks earlier in the week in northeastern Nigeria. Local civilian and military sources reported that at least 14 people — including 10 soldiers — were killed in separate incidents across Borno State and Yobe on Monday.





The region remains the epicenter of Nigeria’s long conflict with Islamist militant groups, particularly Boko Haram and its splinter factions. According to the United Nations, the insurgency has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced about two million across northeastern Nigeria and neighboring countries.





Security incidents have also continued along the border areas. Last week, militants raided a military base and attacked the nearby town of Ngoshe in Gwoza district near Cameroon, killing seven soldiers and 11 civilians and abducting residents, according to local reports.





The Nigerian government has intensified counterterrorism operations in recent months, deploying additional troops and surveillance assets in northeastern states. Analysts say the latest fighting highlights the persistent threat posed by insurgent networks despite more than a decade of military campaigns aimed at stabilizing the region.



