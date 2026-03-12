Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Larijani: Ending War Not Done With Trump posts Iran Says U.S. Rejected Nuclear-Free Middle East Plan Nigerian Troops Kill 20 Terrorists in Yobe Clash RSF Drone Strikes Kill Dozens in Sudan Guinea-Liberia Border Clash Leaves One Hurt Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti Hold Summit on Gulf Conflict Seychelles Reaffirms Support for Mauritius on Chagos Drone Strike in Goma Kills French UNICEF Worker US Ambassador Summoned Over Remarks on South Africa Burundi Ex-PM Bunyoni Released for Medical Reasons Ghanaian FM: Two Nationals Injured in Dubai Drone Strike South Sudan Army Retakes Akobo from Rebels

Nigerian Troops Kill 20 Terrorists in Yobe Clash

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 12 March 2026 22:47 EAT
World News
0 Comments
238
Soldiers of the Nigerian Army patrol following a militant assault on a military base, after troops repelled the attack and killed several insurgents, according to a military statement.
Soldiers of the Nigerian Army patrol following a militant assault on a military base, after troops repelled the attack and killed several insurgents, according to a military statement.
Abuja (Diplomat.so) - The Nigerian Army said Thursday its troops killed at least 20 terrorists during overnight fighting in Goniri, Yobe State, after militants launched coordinated attacks Monday across northeastern Nigeria leaving casualties.
Military officials said the clash occurred late Monday into the early hours of Tuesday near the town of Goniri in Yobe State, where insurgents attempted to overrun a military base in one of the region’s long-running conflict zones.

Regional military spokesperson Sani Uba said troops successfully repelled the assault. "Over 20 terrorists were neutralised, including a senior terrorist commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula,” Uba said in a statement dated Wednesday and released Thursday. He added that several soldiers were wounded but did not disclose a specific number.

Local accounts suggested the attack caused damage before troops regained control. A resident from the nearby village of Katarko said militants briefly set fire to buildings and military vehicles during the assault.

"We heard gunfire and explosions through the night,” the resident said. "By morning, soldiers were moving through the area while smoke was still rising from parts of the base.”

The fighting followed a series of attacks earlier in the week in northeastern Nigeria. Local civilian and military sources reported that at least 14 people — including 10 soldiers — were killed in separate incidents across Borno State and Yobe on Monday.

The region remains the epicenter of Nigeria’s long conflict with Islamist militant groups, particularly Boko Haram and its splinter factions. According to the United Nations, the insurgency has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced about two million across northeastern Nigeria and neighboring countries.

Security incidents have also continued along the border areas. Last week, militants raided a military base and attacked the nearby town of Ngoshe in Gwoza district near Cameroon, killing seven soldiers and 11 civilians and abducting residents, according to local reports.

The Nigerian government has intensified counterterrorism operations in recent months, deploying additional troops and surveillance assets in northeastern states. Analysts say the latest fighting highlights the persistent threat posed by insurgent networks despite more than a decade of military campaigns aimed at stabilizing the region.

Related Items

Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit in Khartoum in June 2019. (Hussein Malla/The Associated Press)
RSF Drone Strikes Kill Dozens in Sudan
Guinea-Liberia Border Clash Leaves One Hurt
A drone strike hit a house in Goma, DRC, on March 11, 2026 [Handout/M23 spokesperson]
Drone Strike in Goma Kills French UNICEF Worker
Soldiers arrive in Riverlea, Johannesburg, following President Ramaphosa's announcement last month that the military will assist police in gang and illegal mining hotspots.
South African Troops Join Police to Fight City Crime
Floods, Landslides Kill 64 in Southern Ethiopia

Leave a comment