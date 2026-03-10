Hormuud Donates $700K to Aid Drought-Hit Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Hormuud Telecom, Somalia's largest telecommunications provider, announced on Tuesday a $700,000 donation aimed at providing water, food, and essential services to communities affected by the ongoing drought across multiple regions of the country.

In a post on Facebook, the company said that the contribution is intended to "support vulnerable households and alleviate immediate humanitarian needs” amid one of Somalia’s most severe droughts in recent years. Hormuud emphasized that the initiative aligns with its corporate social responsibility mandate and ongoing commitment to Somali communities.





Local officials in Mogadishu welcomed the donation, highlighting its potential to reach rural areas where drought conditions have strained basic resources. "Access to clean water and food is critical for families in the hinterlands,” said Hassan Nur, a community elder in Hiran region. "Contributions like this can prevent many from falling deeper into crisis.”





Somalia has faced recurrent droughts, with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimating that over 3.5 million people currently face acute food insecurity. Analysts say private-sector interventions, such as Hormuud’s donation, are increasingly crucial given the limited capacity of government resources and international aid pipelines.





Experts suggest that such corporate contributions may also foster closer public-private collaboration. Nurta Jebshe, a humanitarian analyst based in Mogadishu, explained, "When telecom companies and other local businesses step in, they not only provide immediate relief but also help build infrastructure and logistical networks that can be leveraged in future crises.”





The Hormuud initiative highlights the growing role of Somali companies in advancing social welfare beyond their core business, offering immediate relief while building long-term resilience for vulnerable communities.