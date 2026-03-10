Trump Claims Iran Has U.S. Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday in Washington that Iran possesses American-made Tomahawk cruise missile missiles, responding to questions about a strike on a girls' school that reportedly killed 165 people.

Speaking to reporters during an exchange at the White House, Trump was asked whether the United States could bear responsibility for the cruise-missile strike, which local officials say destroyed a secondary school building and caused mass civilian casualties. Trump said the weapon in question is widely known and produced by U.S. defense contractor Raytheon but argued that other countries also operate similar systems.





"Whether it was Iran or someone else, the Tomahawk is a very common missile,” Trump said. "It’s made by Raytheon and it’s sold and used by other countries, and Iran also has some Tomahawks.”





Defense analysts and open-source military databases, however, have not publicly documented any confirmed transfer or deployment of Tomahawk missiles by Iran. The long-range cruise missile is typically exported only to close U.S. allies, including Japan and Australia, under strict military sales agreements.





Pressed by reporters about why he was the only official in his administration raising the possibility that Iran possessed the missile, Trump responded that the details remained unclear. "Because I simply don’t know enough about it,” he said. "Whatever the report shows, I’m prepared to live with what it concludes.”





Residents near the destroyed school described a powerful blast that struck shortly after classes had begun. "The windows shattered and smoke covered the courtyard,” said Amina Rahimi, a shopkeeper who operates a small grocery two blocks from the school. "Parents were running in every direction looking for their daughters.”





Images circulating on local media showed rescue workers clearing rubble from classrooms while ambulances lined the surrounding streets.





The strike has intensified scrutiny of the weapon used and the party responsible, as international observers call for an independent investigation. Analysts say identifying the missile type could carry major diplomatic consequences, particularly if it suggests the involvement of advanced military systems not normally present in the region.



