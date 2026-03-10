Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Nigeria Seeks Release of 42 Citizens in Mozambique

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 10 March 2026 04:14 EAT
World News
Abuja (Diplomat.so) - The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) called on the Mozambican government on Monday to release 42 Nigerian citizens allegedly detained in Mozambique without formal charges, describing the arrests as "disturbing and unacceptable."
The detainees, apprehended at a spare parts market in the southern African nation, were reportedly singled out despite being lawful residents, raising concerns of xenophobic targeting.

In a statement signed by NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa condemned the selective nature of the arrests. "It is distasteful to learn that only Nigerians were allegedly handpicked for arrest,” Dabiri-Erewa said. "If they run afoul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law. The reported sudden and specific round-up depicts a xenophobic attack on Nigerian citizens.”

Eyewitnesses at the market in Maputo described a tense scene during the morning operation. "Men in plain clothes entered the market, forcibly taking some of us away. They did not explain why they were detaining only Nigerians,” said one trader who requested anonymity. Several detainees reportedly fell ill while in custody, with some requiring urgent medical attention, and others allegedly had personal belongings stolen.

NiDCOM confirmed that Nigeria’s Attorney-General had no record of any formal charges against the detained citizens. The commission emphasized that the arrests, if verified as xenophobic, reflect a broader pattern of hostility toward foreign nationals in parts of southern Africa.

Analysts say the incident could strain Nigeria-Mozambique relations, particularly given Nigeria’s history of advocating for the welfare of its diaspora. For residents of Nigerian communities in southern African markets, such detentions introduce uncertainty and fear. 

NiDCOM urged Mozambican authorities to immediately release the detainees or initiate proper legal proceedings, stressing that arbitrary detention violates both domestic and international legal norms. The commission also called on Nigerian diplomatic missions in southern Africa to monitor the situation closely and provide support to affected citizens.

