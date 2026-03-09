Guinea Dissolves 40 Parties, Diallo Urges Resistance

Conakry (Diplomat.so) - Exiled opposition figure Cellou Dalein Diallo, leader of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, called for "direct resistance" against President Mamady Doumbouya on Tuesday, following the government's decision to dissolve 40 political parties, including Diallo's own party and the Rally of the People of Guinea, associated with former President Alpha Condé.

In a statement released from his residence in Dakar, Senegal, Diallo said, "The Guinean people can no longer rely on elections or dialogue. Only protests, strikes, and public demonstrations can restore political legitimacy.” He emphasized that the call was non-violent in nature but framed as urgent political action in response to what he described as an unprecedented clampdown on opposition voices.





The Guinean Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, in a press briefing in Conakry, defended the dissolutions, stating the affected parties "failed to comply with legal requirements, including submission of annual financial reports.”





The ministry added that the government acted in accordance with electoral law and that the parties’ offices were closed, their logos and symbols banned, and their assets seized. Several dissolved parties rejected these claims, citing procedural irregularities and a lack of prior notice.





On the ground in Conakry, local residents expressed concern over potential unrest. Awa Bah, a market vendor near the government offices, said, "We see fewer people at political meetings. People are scared the situation might get tense.” Observers noted a heavy security presence around dissolved party headquarters, with uniformed personnel guarding entrances and monitoring street activity.





Analysts say the mass dissolutions could intensify Guinea’s political polarization. Dr. Seydou Camara, a West African political analyst, told Diplomat News Network, "Removing established opposition parties risks pushing dissent into public demonstrations, which could challenge Doumbouya’s authority and affect regional stability.” For communities outside Conakry, the move may reduce access to political engagement, as many rely on local party offices for administrative and civic support.





The government’s enforcement of party dissolutions marks a pivotal moment in Guinea’s post-coup political trajectory. How opposition leaders, including Diallo, mobilize in response could reshape the country’s civic landscape and influence international perceptions of Guinea’s commitment to political plurality.