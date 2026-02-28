Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

AU Chief Urges Restraint After US Strikes Iran

by: Guled Abdi | Saturday, 28 February 2026 17:32 EAT
World News
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission .
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on Saturday issued a formal warning that reported United States military strikes inside the Islamic Republic of Iran mark a "serious intensification of hostilities" in the Middle East, urging urgent de-escalation to shield Africa from potential economic shockwaves.
In a press statement released from the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Youssouf said he was "deeply concerned” by reports that the United States Government, in coordination with Israel, carried out strikes against targets in Iran. He did not reference specific locations or casualty figures, and U.S. officials had not publicly detailed operational outcomes at the time of the statement.

"The Chairperson calls for restraint, urgent de-escalation, and sustained dialogue,” the AU Commission said, emphasizing that all parties must act in accordance with international law and the UN Charter to safeguard global peace and security.

The remarks reflect mounting international anxiety that tit-for-tat military actions between Washington, Tehran and Israeli forces could broaden into a wider regional confrontation. 

Youssouf warned that further escalation risks worsening volatility in global energy markets and supply chains, with knock-on effects for food security and inflation in Africa.

Several African economies remain highly exposed to fluctuations in oil prices and grain imports linked to Middle Eastern shipping routes. According to African Development Bank assessments in recent years, energy and food price spikes have had disproportionate impacts on low-income and import-dependent states.

Youssouf also urged support for diplomatic initiatives, specifically referencing mediation efforts facilitated by the Sultanate of Oman, which has historically served as a backchannel between Washington and Tehran. "Sustainable peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, not through force,” he said.

