President of Somalia Signs New Federal Constitution

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signed the finalized version of the country's federal constitution on Sunday in Mogadishu, marking a major step in Somalia's effort to replace its long-standing provisional charter with a fully operational constitutional framework.

The signing ceremony took place at the presidential palace following approval of the document by both chambers of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, concluding years of political negotiations and legislative review. Somalia has operated under a provisional constitution since 2012, when the charter was adopted as a temporary legal foundation during the country’s post-conflict political transition.





Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, President Mohamud described the moment as a milestone in the country’s state-building process and said the government would begin implementing the constitution immediately. "Today marks the conclusion of a long journey reviewing the constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” he said. "From today onward, the implementation of the new constitution will begin, forming the legal basis for strengthening state institutions and protecting the rights of Somali citizens.”





The event was attended by senior parliamentary leaders, including Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, Speaker of the House of the People, and Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, Speaker of the Senate, as well as members of the parliamentary committees tasked with overseeing the constitutional review process.





Government officials say the finalized constitution is designed to reinforce federal institutions, strengthen democratic governance, and expand protections for civil liberties. It also aims to clarify the division of powers between the federal government and Somalia’s regional member states, an issue that has frequently shaped political debates across the country.





Political analysts note that while the signing represents a major symbolic milestone, the practical impact will depend on the implementation of supporting legislation and cooperation between federal and regional authorities.



