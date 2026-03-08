Ghana Urges UN Probe Into Lebanon Peacekeeper Attack

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Ghana has intensified diplomatic pressure on the United Nations, demanding accountability and protective reforms after missile strikes on its peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 6, 2026 left multiple Ghanaian soldiers wounded amid escalating hostilities along the Lebanon–Israel border.

In an official protest lodged with UN Secretary‑General António Guterres, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa condemned the attack on the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters in Al Qawzah, southern Lebanon, calling for a "full, immediate, impartial and transparent investigation.” The government has described the assault as "a grave violation of international law” that undermines the legal protections afforded to UN peacekeepers.





UNIFIL confirmed that heavy shelling on Friday evening resulted in three peacekeepers wounded, with the most seriously injured evacuated to a hospital in Beirut for surgery and others treated at a UN facility. The base’s officers’ mess was also destroyed in the attack.





Secretary‑General Guterres and the UN mission have strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing that "the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be respected at all times,” and urging de‑escalation and adherence to Security Council Resolution 1701, the foundation of UNIFIL’s long‑standing mandate.





Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed these concerns, denouncing any targeting of peacekeepers as a violation of international humanitarian law and affirming solidarity with Ghana and UNIFIL’s leadership while calling for accountability.





The missile strike occurred against the backdrop of intensified exchanges between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah, reflecting wider regional instability that has repeatedly placed neutral peacekeeping contingents in dangerous proximity to active combat zones.





Analysts say the incident underscores systemic risks inherent in peacekeeping operations where conflicting parties disregard established protections, and may prompt calls for enhanced rules of engagement and real‑time battlefield de‑confliction mechanisms.





European governments, including Germany and Ireland, also condemned the targeting of UNIFIL forces, urging all parties to guarantee the safety of peacekeepers and uphold international norms.