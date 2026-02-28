EU Urges Restraint as US, Israel Strike Iran

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday warned that escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran pose a serious threat to regional stability, after Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran responded with missile and drone fire toward Gulf states hosting Western forces.

In a post published on her official X account, von der Leyen said the European Union is "greatly concerned” by developments in Iran and remains in close contact with partners across the Middle East. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability,” she wrote, stressing that ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could undermine the global non-proliferation regime are of "critical importance.”





Her remarks followed confirmations from U.S. and Israeli officials that military operations had targeted what they described as Iranian military infrastructure linked to missile and nuclear capabilities. Iranian state media reported retaliatory shelling and drone launches toward facilities in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar associated with U.S.-aligned forces. Authorities in several Gulf states acknowledged air defense activity but did not immediately provide comprehensive damage assessments.





Von der Leyen reiterated that the European Union has adopted extensive sanctions against what she described as Iran’s "murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards,” referring to measures aimed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over regional destabilization and human rights concerns. At the same time, she underscored that Brussels continues to promote diplomatic efforts to address Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs through a negotiated solution.





"In close coordination with EU Member States, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that EU citizens in the region can count on our full support,” she added, calling on all parties to exercise "maximum restraint,” protect civilians and fully respect international law.





EU diplomats in Brussels said contingency planning is underway to assist European nationals in the Gulf. Security analysts warn that sustained exchanges could threaten key energy transit routes and further complicate already fragile negotiations over Iran’s nuclear file.