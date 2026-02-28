Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

Tokyo (Diplomat.so) - Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Motegi Toshimitsu, said Sunday that Tokyo is closely monitoring rising tensions in the Middle East after the United States and Israel announced they carried out attacks against Iran, stressing that diplomacy remains essential to preventing further escalation.

In an official statement released by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Motegi said the government is "working to respond to the situation including gathering information by maintaining close communication with relevant countries.” He added that Japan would "continue to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of Japanese nationals across the region including Iran,” while closely monitoring maritime and air traffic developments.





The statement constitutes Tokyo’s first formal response to the U.S.-Israel announcement. While the ministry did not specify the operational details of the reported strikes, Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s longstanding position that "Iran's development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed” in order to uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.





Japan has historically balanced its security alliance with Washington and its diplomatic engagement with Tehran, at times offering itself as a bridge for dialogue. Motegi emphasized that talks between the United States and Iran are "extremely important” for resolving nuclear-related concerns and noted that Japan "strongly supports” continued diplomatic efforts in coordination with relevant countries.





He further underscored that "the peace and stability of the Middle East, including energy security,” are of utmost importance to Japan, which depends heavily on energy imports from the region. Any sustained disruption to maritime routes could carry significant economic implications.