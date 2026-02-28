Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

by: Jalajed Aden | Saturday, 28 February 2026 20:41 EAT
World News
0 Comments
159
Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.
Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.
Tokyo (Diplomat.so) - Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Motegi Toshimitsu, said Sunday that Tokyo is closely monitoring rising tensions in the Middle East after the United States and Israel announced they carried out attacks against Iran, stressing that diplomacy remains essential to preventing further escalation.
In an official statement released by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Motegi said the government is "working to respond to the situation including gathering information by maintaining close communication with relevant countries.” He added that Japan would "continue to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of Japanese nationals across the region including Iran,” while closely monitoring maritime and air traffic developments.

The statement constitutes Tokyo’s first formal response to the U.S.-Israel announcement. While the ministry did not specify the operational details of the reported strikes, Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s longstanding position that "Iran's development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed” in order to uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Japan has historically balanced its security alliance with Washington and its diplomatic engagement with Tehran, at times offering itself as a bridge for dialogue. Motegi emphasized that talks between the United States and Iran are "extremely important” for resolving nuclear-related concerns and noted that Japan "strongly supports” continued diplomatic efforts in coordination with relevant countries.

He further underscored that "the peace and stability of the Middle East, including energy security,” are of utmost importance to Japan, which depends heavily on energy imports from the region. Any sustained disruption to maritime routes could carry significant economic implications.

Related Items

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases
The image is an IDF illustration of concentric distance rings from central Iran (300km, 1,000km, 2,000km, 3,000km), highlighting the potential geographic reach of Iranian ballistic missiles and regional influence. Israel falls within the ~1,600km range (covered by the 2,000km ring).
Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets

Leave a comment