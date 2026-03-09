Ghana Urges Commonwealth to Condemn UNIFIL Attack

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, called on the Commonwealth to condemn a missile attack on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon that injured four Ghanaian soldiers on Friday, 6 March 2026. The troops were serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when their base was struck amid escalating regional tensions.

"On our way to this meeting, our peacekeepers in Lebanon were attacked. As we speak, three of them have undergone surgeries,” Ablakwa told reporters at the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in London. "An attack on UN peacekeepers is an attack on multilateralism. It is an attack on every principle that the United Nations Charter exists to defend.”





Ghana’s military confirmed that three soldiers sustained minor injuries, while a fourth, initially reported in critical condition, underwent surgery and is now stable. The strike occurred amid heightened hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, following rocket and drone exchanges last week triggered by prior attacks on Iran by Washington and Tel Aviv.





Ablakwa emphasized the broader implications of the assault, urging the Commonwealth to adopt a strong stance. "We urge the Commonwealth to roundly condemn this attack and demand immediate investigations so that peacekeepers will know that the sacrifices they make mean something to us,” he said.





Ghana is among the top troop-contributing nations to UN peacekeeping operations, with thousands of soldiers deployed to conflict zones worldwide over several decades. The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that the government has formally petitioned UN Secretary-General António Guterres to launch an investigation and impose sanctions on those responsible.





Local residents near the impacted UNIFIL base described a tense atmosphere following the strike, with emergency teams evacuating personnel amid smoke rising from the damaged facility. "The area was chaotic, with alarms and emergency sirens. We could hear the injured being taken away,” said a nearby shopkeeper who witnessed the aftermath.





Analysts suggest that the attack may complicate ongoing peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon, undermining regional stability and prompting international scrutiny of the safety of UN personnel. For Ghana, the incident reinforces its diplomatic call for stronger protections for peacekeepers and the enforcement of international norms governing multilateral missions.







