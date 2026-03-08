Iran-Linked Attacks Target Multiple Gulf States

Manama (Diplomat.so) - Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said three people were injured and a university building in Muharraq was damaged after missile debris fell in the area, marking the latest spillover from Iran-linked aerial attacks targeting Gulf states amid intensifying regional tensions.

In a statement released Sunday, the ministry said the injuries and structural damage occurred when fragments from an intercepted missile landed near a university facility in Muharraq. Authorities described the incident as part of what they called "Iranian aggression,” adding that a drone strike also caused material damage to a water desalination plant serving the area.





Earlier, Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 243 aerial threats since the beginning of the attacks. According to the military, those threats included 92 missiles and 151 drones targeting the kingdom. Officials said defensive systems remain active as new waves of incoming projectiles are detected.





"The targeting of civilian infrastructure represents a violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter,” the defense force said in a statement, urging residents to follow civil defense instructions and avoid approaching debris or suspicious objects.





Across the Gulf, other countries reported similar aerial threats Sunday. The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems and fighter jets intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran. Officials added that loud explosions heard across several parts of the country were caused by the interception of ballistic missiles and drone aircraft.





In Kuwait, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the deaths of two border security officers—Lt. Col. Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Mujammad—who were killed during a security mission early Sunday. Kuwaiti military spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan said air defenses also intercepted three ballistic missiles and a wave of hostile drones that had entered the country’s airspace.





Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported intercepting multiple drones east of Riyadh. A ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base landed in an uninhabited area, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense.





Regional diplomats say the incidents come amid a rapidly expanding confrontation linked to the broader conflict between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces that escalated on February 28. Several European officials told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia has intensified back-channel diplomacy with Iran in recent days in an effort to prevent further escalation.