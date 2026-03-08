Nigerian Troops Kill 45 Gunmen in Katsina Clash

Abuja (Diplomat.so) - Nigerian security forces killed 45 suspected bandits during a major armed confrontation in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, after gunmen returned to the area following a failed cattle-rustling attempt, state officials said Saturday.

The Katsina State government said the fighting began after armed groups tried to steal livestock from rural communities on Thursday but were repelled by local security forces and military personnel. According to Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Nasir Mua’zu, the attackers regrouped and launched a retaliatory assault the following day.





"Seeking revenge, the bandits returned in large numbers on March 6,” Mua’zu said in a statement. "What followed was an intense and fierce battle. The army successfully neutralized all 45 bandits.”





Local authorities said troops engaged the gunmen in a prolonged exchange of gunfire before regaining control of the area. Security officials did not immediately confirm military casualties but said operations were ongoing to track possible surviving members of the group in surrounding forested zones.





Across northwestern Nigeria, heavily armed criminal gangs—commonly referred to locally as bandits—have terrorized rural communities for years. The groups frequently raid villages, abduct residents for ransom, and steal livestock, which is then sold through illicit networks across regional markets.





Security analysts say cattle rustling remains a major driver of violence in the region because livestock represents a primary economic asset for many rural families. When raids occur, they often trigger cycles of retaliation between armed groups and local defense forces, escalating into broader confrontations involving the military.





Nigeria’s security challenges extend beyond banditry. In the northeast, extremist groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province continue insurgent campaigns against government forces and civilians. Meanwhile, militants linked to the Sahel-based Jama’at Nusrat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin have increasingly expanded their activities toward Nigeria’s northern border regions.





United Nations estimates indicate that violence involving insurgents, bandits, and communal conflicts has killed thousands of people and displaced millions across northern Nigeria over the past decade.





Military operations in Katsina and neighboring states have intensified in recent months as authorities attempt to restore stability to rural areas that have become hotspots for kidnappings and organized criminal violence. Reporting by Diplomat News Network indicates that security officials are also expanding surveillance and intelligence-sharing efforts with regional partners to track armed groups moving across porous borders.