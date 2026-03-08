Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran Signals Possible Geneva Nuclear Talks With U.S. Ghana Urges UN Probe Into Lebanon Peacekeeper Attack Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iranian Fuel and Military Sites Nigerian Troops Kill 45 Gunmen in Katsina Clash Iran-Linked Attacks Target Multiple Gulf States Trump Salutes Six US Troops Killed in Iran Fighting Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iranian Fuel and Military Sites

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 8 March 2026 12:47 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
569
Smoke rises from targeted fuel depots in Tehran after airstrikes.
Smoke rises from targeted fuel depots in Tehran after airstrikes.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Explosions rattled the central Iranian city of Yazd on Sunday as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple energy and military infrastructure sites across Iran, marking the ninth day of an intensifying regional confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Reporting by Diplomat News Network confirms that the strikes are part of a broader campaign by Israel to degrade Iran's military logistics and operational capacity.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the explosions on the outskirts of Yazd province but offered few details on the cause or scale of the damage. Earlier in the day, blasts were also heard in Tehran and Isfahan provinces. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets struck fuel storage facilities in Tehran that were allegedly used repeatedly to supply Iran’s military operations, describing the operation as a strategic effort to weaken Iran’s operational readiness.

Iranian authorities confirmed that four oil depots and a petroleum products transfer center in Tehran and the nearby Alborz province were targeted. Keramat Veyskarami, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, told state television that the strikes killed four employees, including two tanker drivers, and damaged five facilities. Emergency crews reportedly brought the resulting fires under control.

Iran has vowed retaliation, raising the risk of further escalation across the Middle East as both sides continue to exchange high-profile strikes.

The IDF also reported targeting F‑14 fighter jets at an airbase in Isfahan province, approximately 340 kilometers south of Tehran, during the same wave of strikes. Israeli officials said defense systems that could threaten aircraft were neutralized, signaling a significant escalation in precision operations against Iranian military assets.

U.S. military analysts note that these strikes represent a tactical shift, aiming to disrupt Iran’s energy supply lines and logistical support for military infrastructure. 

Former U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley told reporters that Iran has demonstrated unexpected resilience, maintaining underground missile storage and sustaining operations despite repeated attacks. "Iran’s logistical networks are remarkably robust,” he said, highlighting the challenges for allied forces in sustaining pressure on Iranian capabilities.

Regional observers also warn that escalating strikes could draw other powers deeper into the conflict. Russia and China are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, providing intelligence to Tehran while assessing how wider geopolitical dynamics may shift as the confrontations intensify.

Related Items

Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets
US President Donald Trump
US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boards the Wing of Zion plane at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of a trip to the United States, February 2, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Netanyahu Announces Military Action on Iran

Leave a comment