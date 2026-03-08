Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Explosions rattled the central Iranian city of Yazd on Sunday as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple energy and military infrastructure sites across Iran, marking the ninth day of an intensifying regional confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Reporting by Diplomat News Network confirms that the strikes are part of a broader campaign by Israel to degrade Iran's military logistics and operational capacity.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the explosions on the outskirts of Yazd province but offered few details on the cause or scale of the damage. Earlier in the day, blasts were also heard in Tehran and Isfahan provinces.





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets struck fuel storage facilities in Tehran that were allegedly used repeatedly to supply Iran’s military operations, describing the operation as a strategic effort to weaken Iran’s operational readiness.





Iranian authorities confirmed that four oil depots and a petroleum products transfer center in Tehran and the nearby Alborz province were targeted. Keramat Veyskarami, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, told state television that the strikes killed four employees, including two tanker drivers, and damaged five facilities. Emergency crews reportedly brought the resulting fires under control.





Iran has vowed retaliation, raising the risk of further escalation across the Middle East as both sides continue to exchange high-profile strikes.





The IDF also reported targeting F‑14 fighter jets at an airbase in Isfahan province, approximately 340 kilometers south of Tehran, during the same wave of strikes. Israeli officials said defense systems that could threaten aircraft were neutralized, signaling a significant escalation in precision operations against Iranian military assets.





U.S. military analysts note that these strikes represent a tactical shift, aiming to disrupt Iran’s energy supply lines and logistical support for military infrastructure.





Former U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley told reporters that Iran has demonstrated unexpected resilience, maintaining underground missile storage and sustaining operations despite repeated attacks. "Iran’s logistical networks are remarkably robust,” he said, highlighting the challenges for allied forces in sustaining pressure on Iranian capabilities.





Regional observers also warn that escalating strikes could draw other powers deeper into the conflict. Russia and China are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, providing intelligence to Tehran while assessing how wider geopolitical dynamics may shift as the confrontations intensify.



