Israel, U.S. Draft 5-Week Plan to Target Iran Missile Systems

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - Defense planners in Israel and the United States are reportedly coordinating military planning for a campaign that could continue for several more weeks, focusing on dismantling missile capabilities belonging to Iran.

The development was reported Tuesday by Channel 12, which cited security assessments suggesting that the confrontation may extend well beyond the initial phase of operations.





According to the report, military officials from both countries are examining a timeline of roughly six weeks from the beginning of the current escalation. The strategic objective under discussion centers on neutralizing Iran’s operational missile network, particularly launch platforms and the infrastructure used to deploy them. Analysts say such systems form the backbone of Tehran’s ability to conduct long-range strikes and project military pressure across the region.





Israeli defense officials involved in operational planning believe that the process of disabling active missile launch systems could take anywhere from several days to a few weeks, depending on intelligence conditions and battlefield developments. The reported strategy envisions targeted strikes against launch platforms first, followed by subsequent operations aimed at permanently eliminating sites that may initially be rendered inoperable but not fully destroyed.





Military planners are also assessing how long pressure must be maintained to prevent Iranian forces from restoring operational readiness. The five-week operational horizon reportedly reflects calculations about supply chains, repair timelines, and the potential for Iran to redeploy missile equipment to alternative locations if attacks are not sustained.





U.S. intelligence agencies are simultaneously tracking indications that Tehran may be seeking to internationalize the conflict by drawing in major powers including China and Russia, countries that maintain strategic partnerships and trade links with Iran. Officials say such outreach could involve requests for diplomatic backing, intelligence cooperation, or expanded defense coordination.





Addressing the issue on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the intelligence assessments but expressed confidence that the conflict would remain limited. "We’re watching the situation closely,” he told reporters, adding that Washington does not currently expect direct military involvement from outside powers.





Security analysts note that the evolving plans illustrate how missile defense and counter-strike strategies are increasingly shaping modern conflict scenarios in the Middle East, where mobile launch systems and dispersed arsenals can complicate rapid military outcomes.



