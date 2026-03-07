Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit

Arusha (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Arusha on Saturday to participate in the 25th East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit, Diplomat News Network reports. The summit brings together leaders from all eight EAC Partner States under the theme, "Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens."

The President of Somalia is scheduled to deliver a keynote address focusing on strengthening regional cooperation in trade, security, and social cohesion. He will also engage in bilateral meetings with fellow heads of state to advance Somalia’s role within the bloc.





The summit, the EAC’s highest decision-making forum, will witness the launch of the EAC Customs Bond, a single regional customs guarantee designed to simplify cross-border trade. The new system allows traders and clearing agents to secure one bond recognized across all member states, reducing compliance costs, cutting border delays, and protecting government revenues.





Another key highlight is the 7th EAC Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31), which provides a five-year roadmap for accelerating regional integration and socioeconomic transformation. The strategy aligns with EAC Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing the Community’s commitment to inclusive growth and competitiveness.





Ahead of the summit, EAC Secretary General Hon. Veronica Nduva emphasized the event’s role as a platform for strategic decision-making. "This Summit allows our leaders to strengthen cooperation, promote trade, and enhance prosperity for East African citizens,” she said, noting that the Customs Bond and Development Strategy represent practical steps toward a more integrated region.





The agenda also includes reviewing institutional reports, appointing senior officials including the EAC Secretary General and judges to the East African Court of Justice, and endorsing key legislative bills. Outcomes are expected to accelerate regional programs and deepen economic integration across East Africa.