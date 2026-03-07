Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East

by: Hared Abdalla | Saturday, 7 March 2026 03:51 EAT
Copyright By U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Joshua Smith - This image was released by the United States Navy with the ID 190424-M-BP588-1005
Paris (Diplomat.so) - France on Friday intensified its military position in the Mediterranean by dispatching the amphibious helicopter carrier Tonnerre to join naval forces centered around the nuclear‑powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, a move French officials link directly to the expanding conflict triggered by the U.S.–Israeli campaign against Iran.
In a statement obtained by French military correspondents and confirmed by the État‑major des armées, the Tonnerre — one of France’s Mistral‑class landing helicopter docks — sailed from its home port in Toulon to "complement the French armed forces’ presence in the Mediterranean in the context of the Middle East crisis.” The deployment, AFP reports, reflects Paris’s intent to bolster its naval posture as regional tensions escalate.

The decision comes days after President Emmanuel Macron ordered the Charles de Gaulle and its escorting fleet to break from NATO exercises in the northern Atlantic and Baltic and head southward toward the eastern Mediterranean. The carrier group, which includes Rafale fighter jets, E‑2C airborne early warning aircraft and several frigates, transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday en route to the theater, French Defence Ministry sources say.

French authorities have emphasized that their strategy remains defensive. In a March 5 announcement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that the United States has been permitted to operate support aircraft out of Istres Air Base in southern France — explicitly not for combat missions in Iran — under full guarantees obtained by Paris. Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin clarified that only refuelling and logistical support aircraft are involved, reinforcing France’s stated posture of protecting partners and stabilizing key regions.

Military analysts note that an amphibious PHA like Tonnerre enhances French capability for non‑combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian support and flexible response across littoral zones. With more than 20,000 French citizens residing in Lebanon and other proximate states, such assets could prove critical should the conflict’s humanitarian dimensions intensify.

The Mediterranean deployments also occur against warnings from Iranian officials that European involvement could make their forces "legitimate targets,” statements broadcast on France 24 that underscore Tehran’s sensitivity to foreign military positioning in the region.

Paris underscores its preference for deterrence over escalation, stressing diplomacy alongside force posture in an increasingly volatile Middle Eastern conflict.

