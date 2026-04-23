Second French UN Peacekeeper Dies in Lebanon Ambush

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – The French Armed Forces confirmed that French peacekeeper Anis Gérardin, 31, serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died Wednesday 22 April after sustaining critical injuries in an ambush in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to official statements from Paris and UNIFIL.

The soldier had been evacuated to France earlier this week after his condition temporarily stabilised in Lebanon, but later deteriorated despite intensive medical care. French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that Gérardin "died this morning as a result of his injuries,” describing the loss as part of a "painful sequence for the nation’s armed forces engaged in international peace operations.”





Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans of France, Catherine Vautrin, stated that Gérardin "came under heavy fire from Hezbollah fighters at very close range while attempting to assist his platoon commander who had just been hit.”





Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the ambush, while French and UN authorities have attributed responsibility to the group based on preliminary assessments.





Chief of the French Defence Staff General Fabien Mandon confirmed that the soldier was repatriated on 21 April after initial stabilisation. "Despite all care provided by medical teams, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said in a statement cited by Diplomat News Network sources close to the defence ministry.





UNIFIL patrol activity in southern Lebanon has remained visibly heightened following the incident, with armoured vehicles and monitoring teams operating along key movement corridors near the Blue Line.





Residents in border villages described a tense security environment. "We hear more patrols than usual and movement restrictions are stricter since the weekend,” said a local shopkeeper in the Tyre district.





Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, visiting Paris, said he was "personally overseeing the investigation,” adding that Lebanese security forces had been instructed to "identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.”





The killing marks the second French peacekeeper fatality in the same ambush, which also injured two others, and comes amid broader regional volatility since intensified hostilities escalated on 28 February. A separate French soldier, Arnaud Fréon, was killed in Iraq in March in an attack attributed to an Iran-backed faction, further heightening concerns over regional spillover affecting French deployments.





Security analysts say the incident underscores rising risks faced by UN peacekeeping forces operating in increasingly fragmented conflict zones across the Middle East. The ambush raises questions over force protection protocols and the operational constraints of UNIFIL amid contested territorial control and ongoing cross-border tensions.





The developments are likely to deepen diplomatic pressure on all parties to clarify engagement rules and prevent further escalation affecting international personnel deployed in Lebanon’s volatile south.