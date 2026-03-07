Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War South Sudan Names New Ambassadors to India, UAE Amalow Iftar Raises $10,000 for Somalia Drought Relief Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel Kenya Slams Iran Attacks Across Gulf Region US Warplanes Crash Near Kuwait Base Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump

US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War

by: Amin Guled | Saturday, 7 March 2026 03:22 EAT
World News
0 Comments
375
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday that U.S. forces struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the escalating war with Iran, marking one of the most intensive American air-and-sea campaigns in decades as Washington moves to dismantle Tehran's military infrastructure.
In a statement released Friday, CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian command-and-control centers, air defense systems, missile launch sites, and naval assets across multiple operational zones. The command added that at least 43 Iranian naval vessels—including ships and submarines—were damaged or destroyed in the opening phase of the conflict.

U.S. officials said the campaign is designed to rapidly degrade Iran’s capacity to launch ballistic missile attacks and disrupt maritime operations in strategic waterways. Military planners described the pace of operations as "sustained and coordinated,” involving precision-guided munitions and joint air, naval, and cyber capabilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he met Friday with executives from major defense manufacturers as the United States Department of Defense works to replenish weapons used in the ongoing operation.

"We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest American defense manufacturers, where we discussed production and scheduling,” Trump wrote on his social platform. According to the president, representatives from Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation (the parent of Raytheon), BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, and Northrop Grumman attended the meeting.

Trump said the companies agreed to quadruple production of certain precision-guided weapons, emphasizing that the United States has "unlimited supplies” of key munitions currently used in the campaign. Defense analysts say ramping up production reflects expectations that the conflict could continue for an extended period.

The president also reiterated his demand for Iran’s "unconditional surrender,” clarifying in remarks to Axios that the phrase does not necessarily require a formal declaration from Tehran. Instead, Trump said it could mean that Iran’s military capabilities are so severely degraded that it is no longer able to fight.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Washington’s objectives include eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile threat, destroying its naval strike capabilities, preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons, and weakening allied militant groups across the region.

In Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said several countries have begun mediation efforts to halt the fighting. Writing on X, he stated that Iran remains committed to a lasting regional peace but "will not hesitate to defend the dignity and sovereignty of the nation.”

Related Items

Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets
Smoke rises near the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet services center in Bahrain after reported missile strikes on Saturday, as regional tensions escalate sharply amid Iran's retaliatory actions.
Iran Targets Gulf Bases in Bahrain, Qatar

Leave a comment