Amalow Iftar Raises $10,000 for Somalia Drought Relief

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Amalow Professionals Forum raised $10,000 during its third annual Ramadan iftar in Mogadishu on Friday evening, channeling the funds toward emergency water assistance for drought-affected communities across central and southern Somalia.

The gathering brought together Somali professionals, government officials, and members of the diaspora for the fast-breaking event in the capital. Contributions were made through a local bank account and mobile money transfers, which remain the most widely used payment methods in Somalia’s largely cashless urban economy.





Mohamed Dubo, Director of the Somalia Investment Promotion Office (SOMINVEST) at the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of Somalia and founder of the Amalow Professionals Forum, said the fundraiser was organized to support families struggling with severe water shortages caused by prolonged drought conditions.





"This Ramadan gathering has been beneficial in mobilizing resources to support Somali brothers and sisters affected by drought and water scarcity,” Dubo said.





According to organizers, the donations will fund emergency water deliveries and humanitarian support in the regions of Hiran, Bay, Bakool, Lower Shabelle, and Gedo. Water tankers have already been dispatched to dozens of households in villages surrounding Beledweyne in Hiran region and nearby communities around Burhakaba in Bay region.





Somalia remains highly vulnerable to climate shocks. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 4.3 million people in Somalia currently face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity, while more than 3 million people are internally displaced, many due to drought and water shortages. Humanitarian agencies say limited rainfall and rising temperatures continue to strain water sources across rural areas.





At the event, Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow, First Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Somalia in Egypt, emphasized the urgency of investing in sustainable water infrastructure.





"Water is essential for human life, and drilling wells in drought-affected areas can provide a long-term solution to recurring shortages,” Hoshow said.





He also highlighted the deterioration of Somalia’s water systems following the collapse of the central government in 1991, which disrupted maintenance of major waterways including the Juba River and Shabelle River.





Organizers said additional fundraising initiatives are planned to expand water deliveries and support drought-affected families in the coming months.