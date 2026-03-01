Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
UAE Closes Tehran Embassy After Missile Strikes IRGC Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Iran Claims Strikes; U.S. Alleges Civilian Hits Iraq Declares Mourning After Khamenei Death Global Leaders Decry Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Eight OPEC+ States Agree to Boost Supply Iran Warns Gulf States Over U.S. Base Use Iran Announces Death of Ayatollah Khamenei After Attack Iran Announces Provisional Leadership Council Hamad bin Jassim Warns Iran Over GCC Strikes Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran

Iraq Declares Mourning After Khamenei Death

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 1 March 2026 23:21 EAT
World News
0 Comments
66
Ali Khamenei
Ali Khamenei
Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - The Government of Iraq formally declared on Sunday three days of national mourning following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in what Baghdad described as a "blatant act of aggression."
The announcement, issued by Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Media Office, signals a significant escalation in regional political tensions.

In an official statement dated March 1, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani’s office expressed "profound sorrow and deep grief” over Khamenei’s death, referring to him as a "scholar and mujahid” and condemning the circumstances surrounding his killing as a violation of international law and humanitarian norms. The statement did not specify who was responsible for the alleged attack.

The government characterized Khamenei’s death as martyrdom and praised his decades-long leadership of the Islamic Republic, crediting him with steadfastly defending Iran’s sovereignty and supporting broader Islamic causes. Iraq also called for an "immediate and unconditional cessation of all military operations” in the region, warning that escalating hostilities threaten international peace and security.

Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, was the country’s highest political and religious authority, overseeing defense, foreign policy, and key state institutions. His death would mark a historic turning point for Iran, potentially triggering constitutional procedures for succession through the Assembly of Experts.

Iraq’s declaration of national mourning underscores the depth of political and religious ties between Baghdad and Tehran. In recent years, the two governments have cooperated closely on security, economic policy, and regional diplomacy, particularly in confronting extremist groups.

Regional analysts caution that the coming days may prove critical, as governments across the Middle East assess both the security implications and the broader geopolitical impact of leadership change in Tehran.

Related Items

UAE Closes Tehran Embassy After Missile Strikes
Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei
Iran Announces Death of Ayatollah Khamenei After Attack
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Iranian demonstrators protest against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in the capital, Tehran.
Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes
Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.
Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

Leave a comment