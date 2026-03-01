Iraq Declares Mourning After Khamenei Death

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - The Government of Iraq formally declared on Sunday three days of national mourning following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in what Baghdad described as a "blatant act of aggression."

The announcement, issued by Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Media Office, signals a significant escalation in regional political tensions.





In an official statement dated March 1, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani’s office expressed "profound sorrow and deep grief” over Khamenei’s death, referring to him as a "scholar and mujahid” and condemning the circumstances surrounding his killing as a violation of international law and humanitarian norms. The statement did not specify who was responsible for the alleged attack.





The government characterized Khamenei’s death as martyrdom and praised his decades-long leadership of the Islamic Republic, crediting him with steadfastly defending Iran’s sovereignty and supporting broader Islamic causes. Iraq also called for an "immediate and unconditional cessation of all military operations” in the region, warning that escalating hostilities threaten international peace and security.





Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, was the country’s highest political and religious authority, overseeing defense, foreign policy, and key state institutions. His death would mark a historic turning point for Iran, potentially triggering constitutional procedures for succession through the Assembly of Experts.





Iraq’s declaration of national mourning underscores the depth of political and religious ties between Baghdad and Tehran. In recent years, the two governments have cooperated closely on security, economic policy, and regional diplomacy, particularly in confronting extremist groups.





Regional analysts caution that the coming days may prove critical, as governments across the Middle East assess both the security implications and the broader geopolitical impact of leadership change in Tehran.