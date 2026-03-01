Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Iran Announces Provisional Leadership Council

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 1 March 2026 10:43 EAT
World News
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Ali Larijani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, announced Sunday that a provisional leadership council would be formed under constitutional provisions following what Iranian state media described as the death of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Speaking on state television, Larijani said the move would be carried out "as soon as possible” in accordance with the country’s legal framework. He cited Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution, explaining that in the absence of a Supreme Leader, executive authority would temporarily transfer to a council composed of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council selected by the Expediency Discernment Council, until a new Leader is chosen.

"The Iranian nation, through its unity and presence, has thwarted the plans of the United States and the Zionist regime,” Larijani said, asserting that the country’s political structure remains intact and functional.

Iranian state outlets reported that Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic since 1989 following the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, was killed in a Saturday attack attributed to U.S. and Israeli forces. 

In a statement broadcast Sunday, Iran’s armed forces said they had launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli positions and U.S. bases in the region in response to what they called "aggression.” Regional governments have not yet released comprehensive assessments of the reported attacks or casualties.

The formation of a provisional council, if enacted, would mark one of the most consequential constitutional transitions in the Islamic Republic’s 45-year history, with potential ramifications for regional stability, nuclear diplomacy, and Iran’s internal political balance.

