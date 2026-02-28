Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of a new military campaign dubbed "True Promise 4," asserting that its naval missiles severely damaged a U.S. military support vessel identified as MST and targeted American bases across the Gulf, including the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

In its second official communiqué issued Saturday evening, the IRGC said its naval forces had "successfully struck” the U.S. support vessel and warned that additional American naval assets would remain within range of Iranian missiles and drones. On Saturday, the statement further claimed coordinated missile and drone strikes against U.S. facilities in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as unspecified "military and security centers” inside Israel.





Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a televised address that Iranian armed forces carried out "swift and precise” retaliatory strikes against 14 U.S. bases in the region.





He alleged the attacks resulted in "hundreds” of casualties among American and Israeli personnel. Those claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication, and there has been no immediate public confirmation from U.S. defense officials regarding reported damage or casualties.





Bahraini authorities acknowledged that a missile impacted a facility associated with the Fifth Fleet in the Juffair area but did not immediately disclose casualty figures or operational consequences.





The Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, oversees U.S. naval operations across the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean, making it a central pillar of American maritime security strategy in the region.





Iran’s Ministry of Defense said the strikes were carried out in response to what it described as "U.S.-Israeli aggression” earlier Saturday, framing the operation as defensive retaliation. Iranian military spokespersons vowed that further phases of the campaign could follow.





