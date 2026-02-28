Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - European leaders sharply condemned Iran's latest missile and drone strikes across the Gulf and wider Middle East, describing the attacks as violations of international law and warning that further escalation could destabilize an already volatile region.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said she spoke Saturday with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to express "full support” and condolences following what she described as "unjustifiable attacks” by Iran.





"These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law,” von der Leyen said in a public post, adding that Europe "stands in full solidarity with partners across the region.” She noted that the UAE has previously faced missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran and its proxies, and pledged continued outreach to regional leaders.





In Bern, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said Switzerland was "deeply alarmed by the dangerous and rapidly widening escalation” following military strikes affecting Gulf states and other parts of the Middle East. The ministry called for full respect of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and "return to diplomacy.”





Denmark echoed similar concerns. Lars Løkke Rasmussen, foreign minister of Denmark, said he was closely following developments and described Iran’s past actions as "completely unacceptable,” pointing to European Union sanctions already imposed on Tehran. "Crucial to prevent further escalation. Call on all sides to exercise restraint,” he said.





The coordinated responses highlight mounting European anxiety that direct or proxy confrontations involving Iran could widen into a broader regional conflict, threatening energy routes and civilian populations. Diplomatic analysts note that the EU’s unified language — combining condemnation with appeals for de-escalation — reflects an effort to deter further attacks while keeping channels for negotiation open.



