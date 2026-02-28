Iran Strikes Reach UAE and Kuwait

Dubai (Diplomat.so) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait moved swiftly to contain security breaches after drone and missile incidents struck near civilian and strategic sites, following Iran's announcement that it had launched retaliatory attacks on U.S. military bases in the Gulf and cities in Israel.

In Dubai, a suspected explosive-laden drone crashed near the Burj Khalifa on Saturday evening, with witnesses reporting a brief blaze and panic in surrounding areas. Emirati authorities have not publicly confirmed structural damage to the tower but said emergency teams secured the perimeter within minutes. Meanwhile, by Saturday morning, officials in Abu Dhabi confirmed that an Asian national was killed when a rocket projectile landed in a residential district of the capital, marking the first confirmed fatality linked to the escalation.





Against that backdrop, The United Arab Emirates Public Prosecution on Saturday issued a public warning urging residents to refrain from publishing or circulating rumors and unverified information through social media platforms or other technological means. In a statement posted on its official account, the authority cautioned that sharing content from unknown sources could contribute to confusion and undermine the security and stability of society.





The Public Prosecution stressed that information should be obtained exclusively from official and accredited sources, warning that individuals who share or repost unverified content may face legal accountability under applicable legislation, even if they are not the original creators. "Information is a responsibility, and spreading rumors is a crime,” the statement said, underscoring the potential legal consequences of amplifying false or misleading material.





The incidents occurred hours after Iranian state media reported the launch of medium-range missiles, hypersonic projectiles, and drones targeting American bases in the Gulf and multiple Israeli cities. Tehran described the action as retaliation for what it called joint U.S.-Israeli strikes earlier Saturday on targets in Tehran and other Iranian cities. Neither Washington nor Tel Aviv has publicly detailed the extent of those operations.





In Kuwait, a drone reportedly struck Kuwait International Airport, damaging part of a recently constructed terminal facility. The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait issued a statement urging the public not to film or share footage of missile interceptions or security operations, warning that violators could face legal action. "All events are being handled according to precise security plans under field supervision,” the ministry said in a post on its official account.





Gulf governments insist their air-defense systems are intercepting incoming threats, the incidents highlight the risks posed by low-altitude drones and advanced missile systems.





