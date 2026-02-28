Iran Missile Strikes Draw Gulf Condemnation

Riyadh (Diplomat.so) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday led a wave of coordinated diplomatic condemnations across the Gulf after Iranian ballistic missile strikes targeted multiple countries in the region, sharply escalating tensions and prompting warnings of broader instability.

In an official statement carried by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held telephone calls with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirming the Kingdom’s "full solidarity” and offering "all capabilities” to support measures taken in response to what Riyadh described as a "blatant Iranian aggression.”





Saudi authorities said earlier that missile attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern regions were intercepted, adding that such actions "cannot be justified under any pretext.”





Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it called the "flagrant violation” of its sovereignty after Iranian ballistic missiles struck Qatari territory.





Doha stated it "reserves the full right to respond in accordance with international law” and in a manner proportionate to the attack. The ministry emphasized that Qatar has consistently advocated dialogue with Tehran but said the renewed targeting of its territory undermines principles of good neighborliness.





The United Arab Emirates similarly denounced the strikes as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, confirming that one Pakistani national was killed. Abu Dhabi warned that continued escalation threatens regional stability, global energy security, and the international economy.





Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned missile attacks on its territory and expressed "absolute solidarity” with affected Gulf states, pledging continued coordination to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic channels.





Meanwhile, Oman took a broader view, expressing regret over ongoing military operations involving Israel and the United States against Iran, and urging the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a ceasefire.





The coordinated statements reflect rare regional unanimity amid rapidly intensifying confrontation involving Iran and Western powers. Analysts note that the strikes test long-standing Gulf efforts to balance deterrence with diplomacy, particularly as several states have recently pursued cautious engagement with Tehran.