Netanyahu Announces Military Action on Iran

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday that Israel, in coordination with the United States, had launched what he described as a large-scale military operation against Iran, calling it a decisive step to eliminate an "existential threat" posed by Tehran's leadership.

The announcement came amid heightened regional tensions and follows weeks of visible U.S. force deployments across the Middle East.





In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his "historic leadership,” asserting that Iran’s leadership must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons capability. "This regime has called for the destruction of Israel and America for decades,” Netanyahu said, framing the strikes as both defensive and preventative.





Shortly after his remarks, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed it had detected missile launches from Iran toward Israeli territory. The military said air defense systems were actively intercepting incoming threats and that the Home Front Command had issued emergency mobile alerts instructing civilians in affected regions to move immediately to shelters. Residents were told to remain inside until further notice.





Israeli broadcaster Kan News reported that Netanyahu and senior defense officials were operating from a fortified underground command center.





The Times of Israel cited security sources describing the operation as closely synchronized with U.S. military assets, including air and naval units positioned in the region.





An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran was preparing a "crushing response.” Iran’s Tasnim News Agency quoted a source warning of "severe retaliation,” signaling that further escalation may be imminent.





Regional security analysts say the scale and coordination of the strikes suggest prior operational planning rather than a limited exchange. Diplomats speaking to Al Jazeera noted heightened alert levels among Gulf states, while shipping and energy markets are closely watching the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.





Governments across Europe and Asia are expected to convene emergency consultations as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows.