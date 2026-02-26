Oman Signals Progress in Iran-US Talks

Geneva (Diplomat.so) - Badr Albusaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister, said nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran produced a "constructive and positive exchange of ideas" after three hours of talks in Geneva, signaling cautious diplomatic momentum over Tehran's atomic program.

Albusaidi confirmed the discussions would resume later Thursday following a scheduled break, voicing hope that "further progress” could be achieved. Oman has played a central mediating role between Washington and Tehran, facilitating both direct and indirect exchanges during the latest round.





An Iranian official, speaking after the session, described Tehran’s proposal as "politically serious and technically creative,” asserting it includes the elements necessary to reach an agreement quickly. The proposal prioritizes transparency under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and offers to reduce uranium stockpiles to lower enrichment levels under international monitoring.





However, the official rejected demands for permanent zero enrichment, dismantling of nuclear facilities, or transferring uranium stockpiles abroad, calling such conditions "entirely unacceptable.” The proposal excludes Iran’s missile and defense programs and frames uranium enrichment as a sovereign right. It also outlines a temporary freeze on enrichment and technical measures intended to demonstrate that Tehran is not seeking nuclear weapons.





Esmaeil Baghaei described the talks as "serious” and said they would resume around 5:30–6:00 p.m. local time, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency. He added that some proposals require consultation with leadership in both capitals.





A U.S. official told Fox News that any agreement must include a halt to enrichment and credible guarantees preventing Iran from reviving its nuclear program. Axios reported that the Omani foreign minister and the IAEA director-general also participated in Thursday’s discussions.





The renewed negotiations highlight Oman’s continued diplomatic engagement as both sides test whether technical compromises can narrow longstanding political divides.