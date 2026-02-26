Kim Jong Un Vows to Expand Nuclear Arsenal

Pyonyang (Diplomat.so) - Kim Jong Un, President of North Korea, pledged Thursday to expand the country's nuclear arsenal and tied any improvement in relations with the United States to what he described as a shift in Washington's "hostile policy," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In remarks delivered at the conclusion of the party’s ninth congress in Pyongyang, Kim said authorities would "focus on expanding the country’s nuclear arsenal,” adding that prospects for better bilateral ties "depend entirely on the U.S. stance.” He asserted that North Korea’s international standing had "risen extraordinarily” and outlined five-year policy goals centered on strengthening and institutionalizing its status as a nuclear-armed state.





KCNA reported that Kim was re-elected as general secretary during meetings held Sunday. The week-long congress concluded Wednesday with a military parade in the capital, underscoring what analysts view as Pyongyang’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence amid stalled diplomacy.





According to the agency’s account, Kim reviewed plans to develop more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic systems, artificial intelligence-enabled offensive platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles and capabilities designed to target adversary satellites. He reiterated that Pyongyang maintains its "toughest position” toward Washington but added that "if the United States abandons its hostile policy and respects the present status of our state, there would be no reason not to establish good relations.”





The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated last year that North Korea possesses roughly 50 nuclear warheads and sufficient fissile material to produce up to 40 more, noting continued production growth. Regional security experts say the renewed emphasis on expansion could complicate future diplomatic engagement.