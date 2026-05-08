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Kim Jong Un inspects 60km-range artillery in Pyongyang

by: Jalajed Aden | Friday, 8 May 2026 19:52 EAT
World News
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Kim Jong Un inspects new 155mm artillery and naval destroyer tests in Pyongyang amid expanded military modernization efforts.
Kim Jong Un inspects new 155mm artillery and naval destroyer tests in Pyongyang amid expanded military modernization efforts.
Pyongyang (Diplomat.so) - KCNA reported on Friday, May 8, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected production of new 155mm self-propelled howitzers with a reported range exceeding 60 kilometers and reviewed naval destroyer capability tests, with the systems intended for deployment along the border with South Korea to enhance strike capability against Seoul and other targets.
During the inspection, Kim Jong Un said the extended range of the new artillery would shift battlefield advantages. "The extended range of the new 155mm self-propelled howitzer will ensure a significant change and advantage in land operations of our army,” he was quoted as saying by KCNA. State media images showed Kim observing test data alongside senior military officials, though independent verification of the performance claims was not possible.

KCNA also said Kim separately oversaw tests assessing the maneuvering capabilities of one of two newly developed destroyers undergoing evaluation for future deployment. The exercises reportedly focused on navigation performance and operational readiness, reflecting Pyongyang’s continued expansion of its conventional naval assets alongside its missile forces.

In parallel diplomatic remarks carried by state media, North Korean envoy to the United Nations Kim Song reiterated Pyongyang’s position on nuclear policy, saying countries at the United Nations were "distorting the atmosphere” of discussions at a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference. He added that North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed state "does not change according to rhetorical statements or unilateral wishes of external parties,” according to Diplomat News Network monitoring of KCNA dispatches.

North Korea threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1993 and formally carried out that withdrawal in 2003, ending its participation in the treaty and establishing its position outside the global non-proliferation framework. Since then, it has conducted six nuclear tests and developed a range of ballistic missiles, including systems it claims are capable of reaching the continental United States. International sanctions and multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions have followed, though Pyongyang continues to advance both strategic and conventional weapons programs.

Analysts view the simultaneous focus on artillery systems and naval platforms as part of a broader effort to diversify deterrence capabilities and strengthen operational flexibility along the Korean Peninsula. The emphasis on longer-range ground systems near the border with South Korea underscores persistent military tensions in the region, where exchanges of rhetoric and periodic weapons tests have contributed to sustained strategic uncertainty.

Regional governments in Seoul and Tokyo continue to monitor Pyongyang’s weapons developments amid ongoing diplomatic stalemate on denuclearization talks.

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