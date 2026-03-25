Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Support for Russia in Ukraine War

Pyongyang (Diplomat.so) – Diplomat News Network reports that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, declared on Tuesday, that Pyongyang will "always stand" with Russia, amid ongoing war in Ukraine and expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to statements carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim conveyed his remarks in a message of appreciation addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the message, Kim thanked Putin for congratulatory correspondence marking his return to formal state leadership duties following his reappointment by North Korea’s legislative body.





Kim stated that North Korea and Russia are "cooperating closely to defend the sovereignty of both countries,” adding that Pyongyang would remain "steadfast” alongside Moscow. The remarks come against the backdrop of strengthened political, economic, and military alignment between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.





Intelligence assessments cited by South Korean and Western officials indicate that North Korea has deployed thousands of troops in support of Russian operations. According to South Korean estimates, approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have been sent to the front, with around 600 reported killed and thousands more injured. These figures have not been independently confirmed by either Pyongyang or Moscow.





A South Korean defense official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the deployment reflects "a growing operational partnership that goes beyond political messaging and into battlefield cooperation.” The official added that such involvement could have long-term implications for regional security dynamics in Northeast Asia.





Local observers in Pyongyang described a subdued atmosphere following the announcement, with state media outlets prominently broadcasting the message while public activity continued under tight state oversight. A resident, speaking anonymously due to restrictions on public expression, said the message "was visible through official channels, but there was no open discussion in public spaces.”





Analysts cited by Diplomat News Network note that in return for military support, North Korea is likely receiving a combination of financial assistance, food supplies, energy resources, and possible access to military technologies from Russia. These exchanges are seen as mutually beneficial, particularly as both countries face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation.





The developments also coincide with reports suggesting that Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus may visit North Korea to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, signaling a potential widening of partnerships among states aligned with Moscow.





The evolving cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow underscores shifting geopolitical alignments that may affect broader regional stability, particularly as international actors monitor the flow of military personnel, resources, and technology between sanctioned states and their partners.



