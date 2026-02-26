Somali PM Backs One-Person-One-Vote Elections Plan

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, received on Thursday at his office in Mogadishu leaders of political organizations that took part in the Banadir regional local council elections, in a meeting centered on advancing Somalia's transition toward direct, one-person-one-vote polls.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, discussions focused on strengthening the public electoral system, reinforcing democratic governance, and increasing citizen participation in political affairs. Leaders of the political organizations shared proposals aimed at improving transparency, expanding voter education, and building confidence in the integrity of local council elections.





Prime Minister Hamza reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue with all political stakeholders. "The government is determined to listen to all political actors to reach a unified vision on national security, elections, and state-building,” he said, according to the official readout. He emphasized that cooperation among political groups is essential to ensuring credible elections and establishing public institutions that reflect the will of the people.





The Banadir region, which includes the capital Mogadishu, is widely regarded as central to Somalia’s gradual shift away from the indirect, clan-based electoral model that has defined national politics for decades. Federal authorities say they are working to complete direct local government elections in additional districts in the coming months as part of broader electoral reforms.





Political analysts observe that sustained engagement with party leaders in Banadir could help ease tensions and foster consensus at a critical stage in Somalia’s state-building process.