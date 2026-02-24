UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan

New York (Diplomat.so) - The United Nations moved to recalibrate its diplomacy on Sudan's escalating crisis on Tuesday, as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Finnish diplomat Pekka Haavisto as his new Personal Envoy to the country, replacing Ramtane Lamamra.

The decision signals an effort to revive faltering ceasefire initiatives and re-establish political pathways amid nearly a year of intensified fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.





According to a UN statement released in New York, Haavisto brings "over four decades of political and mediation experience,” a track record that UN officials say is urgently needed as humanitarian conditions worsen and regional spillover risks grow.





In a phone interview, a senior European conflict-resolution official who previously worked with Haavisto described him as "a persistent mediator who knows the Sudan file better than almost any European diplomat,” noting his earlier role as EU Special Representative to Sudan from 2005 to 2007.





Haavisto, currently a member of the Finnish Parliament, served as Finland’s Foreign Minister between 2019 and 2023 and previously chaired the European Institute of Peace. His portfolio spans conflict management assignments from the Balkans to the Middle East, including work with the UN Environment Programme assessing post-conflict recovery efforts in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Palestinian territories, Liberia, and Sudan. He also acted as Finland’s Special Representative for Mediation and Crisis Management in Africa from 2009 to 2017.





UN officials say Haavisto’s familiarity with Darfur’s peace negotiations—where he once served as a senior UN adviser—gives him "a critical advantage” as international pressure mounts for a sustainable political process.





The appointment comes as diplomatic envoys, including from the African Union and the United States, struggle to restore momentum to the stalled peace tracks, with civilian casualties and displacement continuing to rise.





Analysts note that Haavisto’s challenge will be to rebuild trust among Sudan’s fractured actors while aligning international mediation efforts that have, at times, pulled in competing directions.