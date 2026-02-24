Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to a constitutionally anchored electoral process, issuing a firm response to rising tensions with the opposition alliance known as the Council for the Future.

The announcement came through a detailed statement released by the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation, following disputes that emerged during the Feb. 18 opening of national political consultations at Villa Somalia.





According to the ministry, the government entered the talks "with genuine national responsibility,” noting that the consultation framework was intended to gather the perspectives of former leaders, civil society representatives, legal experts, and political figures. Officials said the process was disrupted when delegates from the Council for the Future "introduced new demands without constitutional basis,” including proposals that would grant the opposition direct authority over federal member state electoral management.





The government asserted that these proposals contradicted both the provisional constitution and established governance norms. It also criticized the opposition for issuing a subsequent communiqué that, according to federal officials, mischaracterized the discussions and disregarded prior agreements on procedural matters. The ministry stressed that it remains willing to continue dialogue "with any party prepared to engage constructively and within the law.”





Political analysts in Mogadishu say the disagreement reflects deeper structural tensions over control of Somalia’s electoral timetable and state–federal relations. They note that the ministry’s unusually extensive clarification appears aimed at preventing competing narratives from eroding public confidence in the country’s political transition.





Despite the setback, the government confirmed that preparations will continue as planned, including forming a federal electoral advisory committee and reconvening talks in April. "Our objective,” the statement said, "is a unified, democratic Somalia grounded in constitutional order.”