Somali President Meets Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met on Friday in Addis Ababa with Nick Checker, Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs at the United States Department of State, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit. The meeting underscored Washington's continued support for Somalia's counterterrorism efforts while signaling firm expectations for progress on institutional reform and accountability.

Checker expressed appreciation for Somalia’s cooperation in joint counterterrorism operations, particularly ongoing efforts targeting al-Shabaab. He emphasized that sustaining international support will depend on measurable advances in security-sector reform, transparent financial management, and strengthened rule of law.





Somali officials said the government remains focused on consolidating gains against militant groups.





The talks come as the African Union Summit convenes heads of state to address continental security challenges, including instability in the Horn of Africa.



