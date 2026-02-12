Hormuud Telecom
Iran's FM Blames Israeli Outlets for Talk Disruption

by: Aden Abdi | Thursday, 12 February 2026 13:12 EAT
World News
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused Israeli media outlets of attempting to derail ongoing U.S.–Iran diplomacy, following Wednesday's White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a post on X/Twitter, Araghchi alleged that Israeli-affiliated media organizations were promoting "provocative claims” about Tehran to undermine negotiations. "Whenever media tied to Miriam Adelson promote sensational claims about Iran, we must ask whose interests they serve,” he wrote, referencing reporting by the Israeli daily Israel Hayom. The newspaper had published an article shortly before Netanyahu’s visit suggesting Iran had misled Washington during diplomatic contacts.

Araghchi did not provide evidence of coordination between Israeli officials and the media outlet but argued that such narratives aim to weaken prospects for dialogue. Israeli officials have not publicly responded to his remarks.

The accusations come amid renewed diplomatic activity between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues. Although formal negotiations have been publicly acknowledged, both governments have indicated that indirect contacts are continuing through intermediaries.

Separately, Iran’s judiciary confirmed earlier this week that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei granted pardons or sentence reductions to more than 2,000 convicted prisoners. Judicial authorities stated that the list did not include individuals detained during recent protests. Araghchi, however, said in his post that no executions related to protest cases had been carried out and emphasized that thousands had received clemency.

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday underscored the role of neighboring countries in easing tensions and reiterated Iran’s willingness to cooperate with international investigations to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Analysts say the exchange highlights persistent mistrust surrounding fragile diplomatic efforts, particularly as regional rivalries intersect with U.S.–Iran relations.

