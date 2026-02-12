Hormuud Telecom
Zelenskiy Orders Air Defence Overhaul Amid Strikes

Thursday, 12 February 2026
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen attend air defence drills, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine November 11, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo
Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday convened Ukraine's top military leadership in Kyiv to confront mounting gaps in air defence and civilian protection, nearly four years into Russia's full-scale invasion.
The emergency consultations, detailed in his nightly video address, signal a renewed push to restructure regional air defence systems as winter temperatures plunge and Russian strikes intensify.

Zelenskiy said he held extended talks with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, General Staff chief Andrii Hnatov, and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, focusing on operational weaknesses and coordination failures. "Many changes are happening right now in the work of air defence,” Zelenskiy said on record. "In some regions, the way teams operate, interceptors, mobile fire units — the entire small air defence component — is being practically rebuilt.”

The review follows weeks of large-scale Russian attacks targeting energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of apartments in Kyiv without stable heating. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said via Telegram that crews were working around the clock to restore services, with overnight temperatures forecast to drop to minus 19°C.

Zelenskiy pointed to persistent electricity disruptions in Kharkiv, Poltava and parts of Odesa regions. He also renewed criticism of municipal authorities in the capital, where tensions with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko have surfaced publicly over wartime governance and infrastructure readiness.

Analysts note that Ukraine’s decentralised air defence network — reliant on Western-supplied systems and mobile units — has become increasingly strained by sustained drone and missile barrages. Kyiv continues to press allies for additional interceptors and advanced systems to counter evolving Russian tactics.

"Every community leader and responsible service must pay real attention,” Zelenskiy said, adding that officials would be held personally accountable.

