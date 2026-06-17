Uganda's President Calls for Unified African Defence Strategy

Jinja (Diplomat.so) - President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Commander-in-Chief of Uganda's UPDF, addressed senior military officers at Senior Staff College–Kimaka in Jinja, Uganda, on Wednesday, urging African political and military integration.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni used the lecture to advance his long-standing call for deeper continental unity, telling officers that Africa’s future security and prosperity depend on stronger political federation and coordinated defence capabilities. He framed integration as essential for addressing structural weaknesses inherited from colonial-era borders and governance systems.





"The chiefs and kings were here glorifying themselves when their building was falling down. This strategic danger was known but neglected by kings and chiefs,” Museveni said.





Museveni said the first historical mission is ensuring prosperity, stressing that economic integration of African markets remains essential for growth across the continent, he said.





"He also argued that Africa must achieve political integration to address security challenges, noting that future capabilities should include operations across land, air, navy and space,” he said.





President Museveni also addressed land pressures linked to population growth, criticised identity-based politics, and highlighted Uganda’s economic sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.





The session included a defence education setting where officers sat in structured formations inside the Senior Staff College auditorium, with 52 participants attending Intake 21, including Ugandan officers and personnel from eight partner countries. The cohort reflects ongoing regional military cooperation through joint professional training programmes.





Brig Gen Michael Kabango, Commandant of the Senior Staff College–Kimaka, praised Museveni’s leadership, telling officers that "your presence today is a great inspiration to both the faculty and students,” while confirming Intake 21 includes 52 students from Uganda and eight partner countries.





Museveni’s remarks come amid renewed regional debates on East African integration under the East African Community framework, where member states continue to discuss political federation, security cooperation and trade harmonisation.





Analysts note that such speeches reflect long-standing advocacy for continental unity, though implementation remains uneven across institutions. Diplomat News Network analysis indicates that the address also reinforces Uganda’s positioning within regional security discourse and development strategy.





The address at Kimaka Senior Command College highlights the role of military education institutions in shaping strategic thinking across Uganda’s defence leadership. Museveni’s emphasis on integration and expanded security capabilities reflects broader continental discussions on sovereignty, economic resilience and collective defence architecture.





The presence of officers from multiple African countries underscores ongoing efforts to build shared professional military understanding, even as political integration remains contested among states with differing national priorities.





The debate over land use, economic transformation and identity politics continues to influence governance approaches across the region, shaping how leaders frame development and security challenges. Observers suggest that such high-level engagements may continue to influence policy discourse within both national and regional security institutions in the coming years.