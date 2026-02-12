Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel Kenya Slams Iran Attacks Across Gulf Region US Warplanes Crash Near Kuwait Base Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump U.S. Embassy in Djibouti Halts Services IRGC Claims Strike on THAAD Radar in UAE Iran Missile Strike Kills 9 in Beit Shemesh UAE Closes Tehran Embassy After Missile Strikes IRGC Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Iran Claims Strikes; U.S. Alleges Civilian Hits Iraq Declares Mourning After Khamenei Death Global Leaders Decry Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

Somalia Wins AU Peace and Security Council Seat

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 12 February 2026 11:23 EAT
Local News
0 Comments
824
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - African Union officials on Wednesday announced that Somalia has been elected to the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) for the 2026–2028 term, marking the country's first seat on the body since its establishment in 2004.
The decision was confirmed during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council held from 11–12 February 2026 in Addis Ababa. According to a statement from the AU’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, Somalia will serve alongside Benin, Gabon, Lesotho, Morocco and South Africa, with Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Uganda re-elected. The 10-member slate is expected to be endorsed at the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 14–15 February.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the vote as "a historic victory” reflecting Somalia’s diplomatic progress and re-emergence as a continental actor. "The confidence and support extended by AU member states demonstrate the positive transformation underway in Somalia,” he said in a statement issued by Villa Somalia, crediting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sustained diplomatic engagement.

On his side, Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, described the election as proof that Somalia "is no longer defined by its past challenges, but by its resilience and constructive role in shaping Africa’s future.” In remarks released by his office, Barre said the seat represents "a return to principled African-led diplomacy,” emphasizing Somalia’s commitment to neutrality, reconciliation and sustainable peace across the continent.

Somalia was a founding member of the Organization of African Unity and hosted the OAU’s 11th summit in Mogadishu in 1974. Analysts say the new PSC seat positions Mogadishu to contribute directly to conflict mediation and peacebuilding efforts across Africa while reinforcing its ongoing institutional and security reforms at home.

The PSC term runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028.

Related Items

Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel
The second meeting of the Provisional Leadership Council.
Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump
Iran Announces Provisional Leadership Council
Somalia's Information Minister Daud Aweis Jama and Ports Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran in Ankara to strengthen bilateral media cooperation.
Somalia, Türkiye Boost Media Cooperation
Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift

Leave a comment