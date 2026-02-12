Somalia Wins AU Peace and Security Council Seat

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - African Union officials on Wednesday announced that Somalia has been elected to the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) for the 2026–2028 term, marking the country's first seat on the body since its establishment in 2004.

The decision was confirmed during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council held from 11–12 February 2026 in Addis Ababa. According to a statement from the AU’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, Somalia will serve alongside Benin, Gabon, Lesotho, Morocco and South Africa, with Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Uganda re-elected. The 10-member slate is expected to be endorsed at the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 14–15 February.





The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the vote as "a historic victory” reflecting Somalia’s diplomatic progress and re-emergence as a continental actor. "The confidence and support extended by AU member states demonstrate the positive transformation underway in Somalia,” he said in a statement issued by Villa Somalia, crediting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sustained diplomatic engagement.





On his side, Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, described the election as proof that Somalia "is no longer defined by its past challenges, but by its resilience and constructive role in shaping Africa’s future.” In remarks released by his office, Barre said the seat represents "a return to principled African-led diplomacy,” emphasizing Somalia’s commitment to neutrality, reconciliation and sustainable peace across the continent.





Somalia was a founding member of the Organization of African Unity and hosted the OAU’s 11th summit in Mogadishu in 1974. Analysts say the new PSC seat positions Mogadishu to contribute directly to conflict mediation and peacebuilding efforts across Africa while reinforcing its ongoing institutional and security reforms at home.





The PSC term runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028.