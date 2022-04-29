English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
United States of America congratulates the new president of Somalia Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on presidential elections in Somalia International partners congratulate new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud International Partners Appeal to Parliament on Eve of Presidential Election UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president International partners welcome plans to conclude Somali elections this week United Nations Security Council on attack against ATMIS UK PM Johnson loses London strongholds as scandals bite in local elections U.S. economy shrinks in Q1 amid Omicron surge, high inflation, raising recession fear China launches two new satellites Somalia parliament picks new speaker amid security standoff The Chairperson of the AU Commission welcomes the election of the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Somali Parliament

International partners welcome election of Somalia's parliamentary leadership

Friday April 29, 2022 - 08:57:06
Local News
0 Comments
305
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia's international partners* welcome the successful elections for leadership positions in the Upper House on 26 April 2022 and the House of the People on 27-28 April 2022. We congratulate the newly elected Speakers and Deputy Speakers as they assume their important responsibilities at this critical moment for Somalia.
After the protracted delays and obstacles in choosing the members of parliament, the election of the parliamentary leadership is a major achievement.  We appreciate the efforts of all Somalis who contributed to completion of these parliamentary votes

We urge that election of the President now be completed promptly, peacefully, and credibly, so that Somalia’s elected leaders can address national priorities for the benefit of all its citizens.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations. 

Related Items

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on presidential elections in Somalia
International partners congratulate new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
International Partners Appeal to Parliament on Eve of Presidential Election
International partners welcome plans to conclude Somali elections this week
UK PM Johnson loses London strongholds as scandals bite in local elections

Leave a comment