Somalia strongly condemns the twin terrorist attacks in Uganda

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemns the twin terrorist attacks that killed and injured a number of police personnel and civilians in Kampala on Tuesday (November 16), and affirms that it stands united with the friendly Ugandan government and people in confronting all terrorist activities that undermine its security, stability, well-being and development.

Somalia, as a victim of similar terrorist attacks, extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery, calling on African countries to make an organized and deliberate effort to confront terrorism in thought and organization.