Taliban announces a new government as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Kabul (Diplomat.so) - The Taliban movement announced a mini-government, which it described as the caretaker government, in a press conference held today in Kabul by its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid , while its emir, Mawlawi Hibatullah AKhundzada, remained in his position as its leader.









Acting Prime Minister of the Taliban government, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund







The government is composed of a prime minister, two deputy prime ministers, 19 interim ministers, the chief of the intelligence service, and the army commander, which means that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has been declared, and the government's emblem, the country's national flag and the national anthem are not known yet.





The ethnic Pashtuns, who have a majority population in Afghanistan, got the majority of the cabinet members, while the Uzbek minority got the second deputy prime minister seat. It is not known what ministerial seats the Turkmen, Tajiks, Hazaras and others will get.





According to media and diplomatic sources, the new formation of the Taliban government has not been completed, and it is expected that the rest of the council's ministers will be announced by other Afghan parties that are semi-loyal to it.





The Taliban used the title "Mawlawi" in their names, which is higher than the title "Mullah" which was held by its founder, Mohammad Omar.





Abdulghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, will be the deputy leader while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, has been named as interior minister.





Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. Hedayatullah Badri will be the acting minister of finance, while Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha, was named foreign minister.





The United States of America and Turkey have expressed their unwillingness to rush the recognition of the Taliban government and that they are closely monitoring its actions towards its commitment to human rights and the formation of an inclusive government that includes all components of the Afghan people.





Here is the lineup of the new government announced by the Taliban:

Acting Prime Minister: Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund

Acting 1st Deputy Prime Minister: Mullah Abdulghani Baradar Akhund Acting 2nd Deputy Prime Minister: Mullah Abdulsalam Hanafi Acting Minister of Justice: Mawlawi Abdulhakim Sharie Acting Defense Minister: Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid Acting Foreign Minister: Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi Acting Minister of Interior: Sirajuddin Haqqani Acting Finance Minister: Mullah Hedayatullah Badri Acting Minister of Economy: Qaridin Mohammad Hanif Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum: Mullah Mohammad Isse Akhund Acting Minister of Higher Education: Sheikh Abdulbaqi Haqqani Acting Minister of Education: Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah Munir Acting Minister of Culture and Information: Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwah Acting Minister of Hajj and Awqaf: Mawlawi Noor Mohammad Saqib Acting Minister of Islamic Dawah and Guidance: Sheikh Mohammad Khalid

Acting Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport: Hameedullah AKhundzada Acting Minister of Communications: Najibullah Haqqani Acting Minister of Water and Electricity: Mullah Abdullatif Mansour Acting Minister of Public Works: Mullah Abdulmannan Omari. Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation: Mullah Younus AKhundzada Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation: Haji Khalilurahman Haqqani Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs: Mullah Noorallah Nouri

Deputy Ministers

Acting Deputy Minister of Defense: Mullah Mohammad Fadel Akhund Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai Acting Deputy Minister of Interior: Mawlawi Nour Jalal Acting Deputy Minister of the Interior in charge of Narcotics control: Mullah Abdulhaq Acting Deputy Minister of Culture and Information: Zabihullah Mujahid



Chiefs of security, the army and the governor of the Central Bank Chief of Staff of the Army: Qari Fasihaddin

Chief of the General Intelligence Command (National Directorate of Security): Mullah Abdulhaq Wasiq Chief of staff:MawlawiAhmad Jan Ahmadi

Central Bank Governor: Haji Mohammad Idris 1st Deputy Chief of General Intelligence Command: Mullah Taj Mir Jawad

Deputy Chief of the General Intelligence Command for Administrative Affairs: Mullah Rahmatullah Najeeb



