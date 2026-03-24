Somali President Announces 90-Day Amnesty for Militants

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, announced a 90-day amnesty on Tuesday, March 24, for Somali youth associated with Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State (IS), urging them to surrender to national security forces and reintegrate into society.

In a recorded video message broadcast on state media, the president delivered an extended appeal to young fighters, describing the amnesty as a "window of opportunity” to leave armed groups and rejoin their communities. "I am granting a 90-day amnesty to the youth who are fighting with Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State,” President Hassan Sheikh said.





"During this period, I urge you to come forward, surrender to the national armed forces, and return to your families and your communities.” He emphasized that the government would not treat those who surrender as enemies but as citizens in need of support. "You have been misled, but you still have a future in this country. The government is ready to welcome you, rehabilitate you, and help you rebuild your lives with dignity,” he added.





The president also addressed concerns about safety and due process, stating that clear procedures had been issued to security and judicial institutions to ensure humane treatment and structured reintegration. "I have instructed our security agencies and judicial bodies to implement this amnesty in a transparent and responsible manner, ensuring that those who come forward are handled according to the law and given a fair chance,” he said.





Government officials confirmed that inter-agency coordination is underway to operationalize the directive.





Security analysts say the effectiveness of the amnesty will depend on sustained implementation and public trust. Hodan Ali, a conflict resolution researcher based in Mogadishu, said disengagement requires long-term commitment. "The president’s message is important, but success depends on rehabilitation systems, economic opportunities, and community acceptance. Without those, reintegration efforts can fail,” she explained.





The announcement comes amid ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in central and southern Somalia, while IS-linked fighters remain active in parts of the northeastern mountainous regions. Previous amnesty initiatives have produced mixed outcomes, highlighting both the potential and the challenges of reintegration efforts.





The government has framed the amnesty as part of a broader strategy to weaken armed groups by reducing recruitment and offering alternatives to vulnerable youth. Its implementation in the coming weeks is expected to be closely monitored as Somalia continues efforts to stabilize conflict-affected areas.