Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Somali National Army's Danab Commandos, specifically the 165th Unit of the 16th Brigade, carried out coordinated security operations in Burhakaba district, Bay region, on Sunday, targeting locations used by suspected Al-Shabaab militant group.

The operations were conducted in the areas of Bansole, Balow, Urka Shinbirow, and Abowle, where military officials said members of an insurgent group had been moving secretly and harassing local communities. The army stated that the mission aimed to eliminate security threats and stabilize the affected areas.





Residents reported increased military activity, including patrols and security checks throughout the day. "We saw soldiers entering villages early in the morning, speaking with elders and inspecting routes,” said Salad Nur, a farmer in Bansole. "Their presence gives us reassurance after months of insecurity.”





Asha Ibrahim, a resident of Balow, said armed fighters had previously used the area as a passage point. "They would come at night and demand supplies from civilians. Now we feel safer with the army here,” she said.





According to information obtained by Diplomat News Network from regional security sources, the operation is part of a broader effort to secure key routes and strengthen government control in rural parts of Bay. Officials noted that intelligence provided by local residents contributed to identifying the movement patterns of the Al-Shabaab militants.





The operations follow a recent development in which Somali National Army forces reopened a strategic road linking Lower Shabelle and Bay regions. Authorities said the route had been blocked by Al-Shabaab insurgents who set up illegal checkpoints and disrupted civilian movement.





Security analysts say maintaining a continuous presence in rural areas is critical to ensuring long-term stability. "Short-term operations can disrupt militant activity, but sustained deployment is necessary to secure lasting peace,” said Dahir Wehlie , a Mogadishu-based security analyst, speaking to Diplomat News Network.





The Bay region has faced recurring security challenges, with rural districts often targeted due to limited infrastructure and state presence. However, recent operations suggest a shift toward more coordinated, intelligence-driven efforts by government forces.





Community leaders in the affected areas have expressed readiness to cooperate with security forces. Sharif Hasanow, a local elder, said collaboration between residents and the military is essential. "We are prepared to share information and support the forces to ensure stability returns,” he said.





The Somali National Army has not specified how long the current deployment will continue but emphasized that operations will persist as part of broader efforts to protect civilians and restore security across the region.



