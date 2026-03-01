Iran Announces Death of Ayatollah Khamenei After Attack

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's government announced Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was killed in what officials described as a coordinated U.S.–Israeli strike early Saturday, marking the most consequential leadership crisis in the Islamic Republic since 1989.

In a televised statement carried by state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, a government spokesperson said Khamenei died from injuries sustained during the attack, which authorities attributed to "criminal U.S.-Israeli forces.” The statement did not specify the exact location of the strike but said it occurred in the early hours of Saturday.





Khamenei, who assumed leadership after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, presided over nearly four decades of Iranian domestic consolidation and regional power projection. Under his tenure, Iran expanded its ballistic missile program, deepened ties with allied militias across the Middle East, and navigated prolonged tensions with Washington and Tel Aviv.





Within hours of Sunday’s announcement, Iran’s Armed Forces said they launched "massive missile and drone strikes” targeting Israeli-controlled areas and U.S. military installations in the region. The extent of damage and casualties remains unclear. Regional airspace disruptions were reported by aviation monitoring services.





Iran’s Constitution outlines that the Assembly of Experts will appoint a successor to the Supreme Leader. Political analysts say the transition could test internal cohesion at a time of heightened external pressure.





Diplomatic missions across the region moved to elevated security postures Sunday, as global leaders called for restraint to prevent wider escalation.