Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Angola

Wednesday September 01, 2021 - 10:36:01
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, received, on Tuesday , in the capital, Mogadishu, a copy of the credentials of H.E. Mr. Sianga Kivuila Samuel Abilio , the Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the Federal Republic of Somalia.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Angola success in performing his duties, in a way that would enhance bilateral cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, the Ambassador of Angola expressed his happiness at representing his country in Somalia due to its unique strategic location, and he will make every effort to increase the level of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of strengthening relations.

