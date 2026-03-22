Somalia Interior Ministry Moves to Prevent Southwest Power Vacuum

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, on Sunday, issued a directive ordering that all regional and district administrations in Southwest State of Somalia continue operating pending new elections in accordance with national legal frameworks.

The directive, grounded in Article 43 of Law No. 116 issued on August 6, 2013, emphasizes that current administrative structures in Southwest State of Somalia at both regional and district levels must continue operating until new councils are elected in accordance with applicable legal frameworks. The ministry stated the move is intended to prevent administrative vacuums and ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services.





In the written decision, the ministry noted that ongoing political and security conditions in Southwest State require coordination with clan elders and relevant institutions to stabilize governance processes. It further acknowledged that several administrative bodies within the state are operating beyond their expected terms and require legally aligned resolutions.





All relevant offices covered by the directive, including security agencies, have been instructed to implement the order and to carry out their responsibilities in supporting administrative stability and ensuring the continued functioning of governance systems.





A ministry official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the directive seeks to "maintain institutional continuity and avoid disruption in local governance while political consultations are ongoing.” The official added that the federal government remains committed to supporting lawful transitions through dialogue and coordination with regional stakeholders.





On the ground in Baidoa, where administrative activity remains central to Southwest State governance, residents and civil servants described a cautious atmosphere as the directive circulates among local offices. "We are continuing our daily work, but there is uncertainty about future leadership changes,” said Hassan Ali, a municipal staff member.





Another resident, Fayow Mad Nur, noted that "people are concerned about stability and services like health and security, which depend on functioning local administrations.” Security personnel were observed maintaining routine checkpoints across key routes, with no immediate disruptions reported following the announcement.





The directive also has implications for Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, President of the Southwest State of Somalia, whose mandate has been a subject of political debate among segments of local communities and clan representatives in the regions of Bay, Bakool, and Lower Shabelle. Some groups argue that his tenure has exceeded its legitimate term, calling for a transition aligned with electoral or consensus-based processes.





A political analyst based in Mogadishu told Diplomat News Network that the decision reflects broader tensions between legal continuity and political legitimacy. "The federal ministry is attempting to balance constitutional interpretation with practical governance realities in a complex federal system,” the analyst said.





The directive underscores ongoing challenges in Somalia’s federal arrangement, where coordination between federal and regional authorities remains central to governance stability. Observers note that how implementation unfolds—particularly in relation to administrative appointments and local consensus-building—will influence both political dynamics and service delivery in Southwest State in the coming period.