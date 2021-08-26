International Partners on Somalia's Electoral Process

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia's international partners* welcome the convening of the National Consultative Council (NCC) on 21 and 22 August, and commend the regular NCC consultation towards furthering the electoral process.

We note the finalization of the Upper House elections in Puntland and South West State and the start of the process in Jubaland and Galmudug. We also note concerns that have been raised regarding the Upper House process and call on the NCC to address these issues in support of a transparent, timely, inclusive and credible process for the House of the People elections.





Recalling that 24 per cent of the Upper House seats have so far been filled by women, we call for the redoubling of efforts to achieve at least the 30 per cent quota of seats in both Houses of Parliament going to women.





We welcome the establishment of the National Electoral Security Committee and call for the resumption of meetings of the committee to ensure security arrangements are in place in all polling locations ahead of the Lower House elections and that consideration is given to women delegates, candidates and committee members security.





The partners share with the NCC and other stakeholders the belief that the integrity of the electoral process is critical for the stability of Somalia, and we therefore encourage the NCC to take the necessary steps to ensure the credible, transparent and timely completion of the electoral process.





International Partners look forward to continued partnership towards the transparent and timely implementation of the electoral process.





* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.



